The Madison County volley Raiders picked up three more wins this past week, downing West Laurens and East Forsyth in straight sets Sept. 13 and Westminster in a dramatic, come-from-behind win Sept. 15.
The team now stands at 16-8 overall and 2-1 in the region.
“We started off on Tuesday against two highly unknown teams,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “My main message to the girls was to feel good about the level of play we are producing as a team, and be confident that we can get two wins without knowing anything about the opponents. The girls did just that winning both matches in straight sets.”
Madison County jumped on top of West Laurens early and cruised to a 25-10, 25-7 win.
The Red Raiders then took on region foe, East Forsyth.
“In the first set, we were back and forth until East Forsyth took a 16-13 lead,” said Cooper. “At that point, we got the ball back bringing the score to 16-14, at which time Kylie Giberson went on a nine-point service run, racking up five or six aces in the process bringing the score to 23-17.”
Madison County won the next two points to win that set 25-17. The second set went back and forth for awhile, before the Raiders pulled away, 25-18.
Madison County traveled to Westminster two days later aiming to redeem a loss to them in Danielsville earlier in the year.
“It had been a very tight competitive match that they won in a tie-break set, so we knew we were walking into another very competitive night,” said Cooper.
The Red Raiders were without one of their team captains, Vivien Hajdu, who is leading in a few stat categories, but Cooper said the team walked into the gym ready to compete.
Madison County dropped the first two sets of the best three-of-five match, 22-25, 18-25, but the coach said “the girls had no intentions of giving up.”
The Raiders bounced back and grabbed the third set, 25-20, to keep the night alive. Madison County then edged Westminster, 26-24, in the fourth set.
That set up a dramatic tie-breaking fifth set. Madison County started that set with a large lead, going up 8-2 at one point. Westminster got on a streak of their own, tying it up 8-8. The teams battled back and forth until the score was tied at 10, at which point the ball would again be back in Kylie Giberson's hand at the service line where the Raiders ran five straight points to end the night with a win.
“It was a fantastic team win overall,” said Cooper. “Everyone on the court had their key moments, and everyone on the bench was right there carrying the weight of the moment with them. I'm truly proud of how all 15 of these girls enter and leave a gym as a unit.”
Cooper said that with the absence of Hajdu, the team’s middles and right sides had some extra work to do, “and they did a great job of stepping up.”
Amber Fowler and Charlotte Thompson had season high nights, with Fowler recording 11 kills and Thompson recording nine kills and three blocks.
“Thompson and Zyanna Hall did a great job of basically removing one of their best hitters from the match by putting up a great block against their outside all night, where Hall also recorded three blocks,” said the coach. “Stepping up to carry weight on the outside was Kylie Giberson, who would record 11 kills, and BluDoh Paw, recording five kills herself. Blakely Sartor had to step up in a big way to help account in the back row, and she would go on to get the ball 21 times in serve receive with just three errors. It was good to get to see her shoulder some extra load and prove some things to herself about what she can do under pressure.”
The Raiders were slated to travel to North Hall Tuesday to face the home squad and East Hall, then travel to Hart County Thursday to face the Bulldogs and Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.