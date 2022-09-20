Jesse James

Jesse James hits a serve in recent action.

 Photo by Annika Sorrow

The Madison County volley Raiders picked up three more wins this past week, downing West Laurens and East Forsyth in straight sets Sept. 13 and Westminster in a dramatic, come-from-behind win Sept. 15.

The team now stands at 16-8 overall and 2-1 in the region.

