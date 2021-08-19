Madison County hosted four opponents in a round-robin tournament Saturday and swept them all.
“We made it through the day without losing a set, with our biggest win over Cedar Shoals and our tightest match against East Jackson,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “We played our best match against a very tough Hart County team who beat us in the tournament the past two years.”
From the service line, Ansley Robinson, Jesse James, Kassie Guest, and Ansley Lapczynski all had more than five aces, with Lapczynski leading the way with nine. Jenna Reese led the day in hitting with 13 kills, followed by Vivien Hajdu with 11. Kassie Guest produced 13 assists, followed by Keira Giberson with 11. Giberson also led the day in digs with 11, followed by Hajdu with nine and Robinson and Reese both with five.
Early season stats:
Kills: Hajdu and Reese at 28 a piece.
Aces: Keira Giberson- 16, Ansley Lapczynski- 12, Kassie Guest- 11, Reese- 10
Blocks- Amber Fowler and Karsyn Daniels at 3 a piece
Digs: Hajdu- 19, Keira Giberson- 18, Reese- 11
Assists: Keira Giberson and Guest at 28 a piece
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.