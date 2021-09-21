The Red Raider volleyball team took four of six matches over the past week.
Madison County lost to Flowery Branch (25-20, 18-25, 15-9) and Jefferson (23-25, 11-25) Tuesday, then won four matches the rest of the week.
“Overall, we played good volleyball (Tuesday), but we had three serve receives that we got stuck in that made the difference by allowing the teams to stretch out big leads that we just didn't have enough time to overcome,” said Red Raider coach Kyle Cooper.
Vivien Hajdu led the night with six aces, 16 kills and 18 digs. Keira Giberson led in assists with 24.
Madison County visited Monroe Thursday and defeated the home squad (25-18, 18-25, 15-6) and Alcovy (25-6, 25-11).
Hajdu had eight aces, followed by Jenna Reese with seven and Keira Giberson and Blakely Sartor with five each. Reese led in hitting with 13 kills, followed by Hajdu and Keira Giberson with eight, and Amber Fowler with seven. Keira also had 15 assists followed by Alyssa Threlkeld with 10, and Kassie Guest with 9. Hajdu led on defense with 10 digs, followed by Reese with eight, and Amber Threlkeld and Ansley Lapczynski with three.
Madison County concluded the week Saturday morning making up a date by playing two very tough teams and picking up wins against teams the Red Raiders were 0-3 against over the last two years, downing Westminster (25-15, 25-21) and Loganville Christian (28-30, 25-14, 25-8).
Jodie Spaar-Shelnutt led from the service line with nine aces, followed by Hajdu with 6. Hajdu led in hitting with 18 kills followed by Reese with 12. Giberson led distribution with 18 assists followed by Guest with 15. Hajdu led on defense with 16 digs, followed by Giberson with nine and Reese with six. The Red Raiders also had a great day in serve receive where Reese (20), Jesse James (17), Hajdu (15), and Spaar-Shelnutt (12) went for a combined 64 successful serve receives to only seven errors, and Spaar-Shelnutt had a clean sheet with zero errors.
