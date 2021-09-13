Madison County’s varsity volleyball team swept Banks County in a best-of-three match Sept. 9 after splitting with Athens Christian and Hart County two days earlier.
Vivien Hajdu had a big night against the Leopards in all areas with 11 aces, 10 kills and nine digs. Jenna Reese led the attack with 14 kills. Keira Giberson distributed the ball efficiently recording 11 assists, followed by Kassie Guest with eight. Madison County won the match, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.
Two nights prior, the Red Raiders had their starting rotation back for the first time in two weeks. The girls got off to a rough start in the first set against Athens Christian, but came back strong in their first match to reach a tie-break set and win convincingly (19-25, 25-10, 15-8).
“They showed great resilience in their response to having a poor first set, but not letting it affect their ability to perform in the next two sets,” said Madison County head coach Kyle Cooper. “Ultimately, they left the lost set behind them and focused on doing the right things to win the next two sets.”
The Red Raiders played a very tight first set against Hart County, but ultimately lost the match (23-25, 16-25). On the entire night, Hajdu led from the service line with nine aces, followed by Giberson with eight. Hajdu also led in hitting with 15 kills, followed by Reese with 11 and Giberson with eight. Hajdu and Reese made contributions on defense as well with 14 and 11 digs respectively. Guest led the night in distributing the ball with 19 assists followed by Giberson with 15.
“A welcome addition to our game for the whole week was the increase to our block,” said Cooper. “The team had the most productive week defensively by far.”
Madison County recorded a total of eight blocks, led by Karsyn Daniels with four, Kylie Giberson, two; Amber Fowler, one; and Keria Giberson, one.
