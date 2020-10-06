Madison County will enter the volleyball region tournament Oct. 15 as the five seed, facing number four seed Chestatee in the first round.
That seeding was determined last Tuesday when the Red Raiders split with Cedar Shoals and North Oconee. Madison County topped Cedar (25-9, 25-10). Vivien Hajdu had 12 aces on the night and Jamie Dixon had nine. Those two also led on the defensive side of things with Hajdu recording 12 digs and Dixon recording 8.
Madison County lost Oct. 1 to Prince Academy and Oconee County.
“After a slow start in the first set against Prince, we played a pretty quality night of volleyball against two quality opponents,” said Red Raider head coach Kyle Cooper. “We managed to play in a manner to where we minimized our errors and the opposing teams had to rely on their strongest hitters to get legitimate kills.”
Hajdu led in kills with seven followed by Jenna Reese with six. Hayley Daniels led in assists with 11. On the defensive side, Reese led in serve receive with 11 successful receives. Daniels led in digs with nine followed by Hajdu and Dixon with seven each and Kassie Guest with six.
The Red Raiders will face Monroe for “Senior Night” Wednesday. Madison County will head to Stephens County Thursday to match up with the Indians and a region opponent, East Hall.
“This match will not count towards region, but it will give us a second good look at a team that it may come down to needing to beat in the tournament in order to advance,” said Cooper.
