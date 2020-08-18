Madison County volleyball head coach Kyle Cooper is aiming to get his team in top shape before region play begins next month.
“There are still plenty of aspects of the game for us to work on, but after a couple of setbacks at the end of the summer, we are still having to just take things one step at a time and make sure we have it all together by the time region play comes around,” he said.
The Raiders travel to West Hall Thursday and face the Spartans at 5 p.m., followed by Johnson at 6 p.m. Madison County will then host West Hall and Franklin County at 5 and 7 p.m., Aug. 27. Region play begins Sept. 3 at East Hall.
Cooper’s Raiders started 3-1, but followed that with a 2-4 stint, and headed into a Tuesday evening road trip to Westminster at 5-5 overall. Madison County hosted a round robin tournament Saturday with Oglethorpe County, Hart County, Cedar Shoals and Prince Avenue. The coach said the round-robin event offered a good chance to evaluate team.
“After working a rotation with a couple of missing players towards the end of summer practice, this weekend gave us an opportunity to see where we need to make some moves now that we have everyone ready to go,” he said.
Cooper said he hope to open up more opportunities for offensive production by moving Vivien Hajdu to the outside and Amber Fowler to the middle.
He noted that the team’s front-row production in recent matches has come from Jenna Reese.
“But we have to figure out ways to get more people at that same level of production,” he said. “This weekend allowed us to see that we aren't getting those opportunities because we aren't taking advantage of a few things that should be in our control.”
Cooper said the Raiders are “sending too many free-ball passes to the other team and allowing them to run their offense smoothly in system.”
He also said his squad is “not taking advantage when the other team sends us free-balls and creating points for ourselves.” The coach said another issue is service errors.
“We have to come to the realization that not getting a point started is the worst outcome because we are giving the other team a free point,” he said.
The coach said senior leadership plays a big role in reaching team goals.
“I'm definitely looking to senior Jamie Dixon to lead the way in getting our offense started by playing solid defense and making great passes,” said Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.