Madison County head volleyball coach Kyle Cooper liked what he saw from his team Thursday. The Raiders battled with West Hall, falling in three sets, 26-24, 20-25 and 7-15, before defeating Franklin County 25-10, 25-9.
“We played good volleyball against West Hall considering they swept us 2-0 last week,” said Cooper. “It was big for our confidence to pick up the first set against them after losing four players since we faced them a week before.”
The coach said the team went over its new rotations and that “the game from here on is adjust and advance.”
“If the roster or line-up ever has to change, the goal remains the same,” said Cooper. “We have to always be preparing to win the next point, set, or match and not lose sight of the goal of competing well in the region tournament and earning a spot in the state playoffs.”
Cooper said his team showed some grit against West Hall.
“Even though we lost to West Hall again, we proved that we are still focused on that goal by coming out and giving them a tougher time with some key players missing.”
He said the team averaged its lowest service error rate per set on the night, “which really helped put us in position to compete the whole evening.”
“Leading the way in that respect were Hayley Daniels and Jenna Reese,” he said, noting that both had 11 service attempts and capitalized on efficiency.
Daniels had two aces and zero errors, while Reese had four aces with one error. Leading the way on defense was Jesse James with nine on target serve receives and six digs.
“And she did it very efficiently with just three errors in the match,” said Cooper.
Jamie Dixon and Reese also contributed six digs, followed by Hayley Daniels with five digs. Daniels helped get the offense started with 11 assists against West Hall and contributed three kills to the effort.
Jenna Reese had seven kills and Amber Fowler had six.
“We hope to keep the good trends rolling and continue to improve where we struggle as we head into our first region matches this Thursday against East Hall and Chestatee,” said Cooper.
