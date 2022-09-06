Madison County’s volley Raiders swept Johnson and Central Gwinnett on the road last week, then followed that with two wins in three matchups on the road two days later.
The girls from Danielsville traveled to Johnson last Tuesday where they downed the home team 25-21, 25-8, then beat Central Gwinnett in two sets.
Coach Kyle Cooper, whose team is now 13-6 overall and 1-0 in region play, said he was able to see some of his younger players get some work in the matchups.
“It was a great night to pick up our first region win and see some girls get rewarded for all the hard work they put in,” he said. “We have an outstanding team climate amongst the girls right now with how much each player builds up every girl on the court, so it's great to get to see the players get those opportunities on both sides of the line.”
Cooper said the Johnson matchup included an exciting first set.
“In the first set, Johnson played some really good volleyball against a younger rotation for us, and it made for a very exciting, back-and-forth set,” he said. “We played our normal rotation in the second set to secure our first region win.”
Madison County then traveled to Prince Avenue Thursday,
“The first match was a thriller against the home team with some really big point swings and some really exciting points,” said the coach. Ultimately, we kept our energy up and never let the score determine how we were going to play, and we picked up the win 15-13 in a tie-break set.”
The Red Raiders followed that win with a victory over Clarke Central, 25-13, 25-12.
“Clarke Central is consistently a good program, but once we got early leads in each set, we were able to continue playing consistent, aggressive volleyball to pick up a very convincing 2-0 win,” said Cooper.
The Red Raiders finished the night with a loss versus Oconee County, which is having another great season after a trip to the state semifinals last year.
“We played them very tough and forced them to adjust their game at the net with our block and defense,” said Cooper. “We proved ourselves to be a good enough team to force a powerhouse off its game, and I'm very proud of our girls for that. We, unfortunately had two bad rotations in serve-receive which made up most of the point differential for the match. I'm very glad we got that experience against some tough serving heading into this week's region match-up with North Oconee.”
Madison County will host North Oconee and Hart County at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, then host West Laurens and East Forsyth at 5 and 7 p.m., Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.