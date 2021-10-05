Madison County picked up a win on senior night against Oglethorpe County Sept. 28, winning 3-0.
“The seniors fought hard and played well to push the team to victory,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “They are a great group of individuals and leaders who have been a blessing to coach, so I was very glad to get to watch them pick up a win on the night they were being honored.”
Stats for the four seniors were as follows: Ansley Lapczynski had two aces, five digs and 16 assists on the night. Hannah Martin finished with three digs and four on-target serve-receives. Jenna Reese had three aces, nine kills and seven digs, while Amber Threlkeld had three aces and five digs.
The Red Raiders followed the win two days later beating East Hall 2-0 and losing to Chestatee 0-2 in region play.
“It was one of our messier nights, but hopefully it's something we needed before heading into the region tournament next week,” said Cooper. “The girls always work very hard and have a great competitive spirit, so I know they will be looking to bounce back when we face North Oconee (at Jefferson) for our first match of the tournament next Thursday at 5 p.m.”
Stat leaders from Thursday included: Vivien Hajdu: five aces, 17 kills, 17 digs; Reese: two aces, 11 kills, 11 digs; Keira Giberson: four kills, 20 assists and five digs; Amber Fowler: eight kills; and Alyssa Threlkeld, 10 assists.
