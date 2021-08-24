The Madison County volley Raiders won three of four matches last week, topping West Hall and Monroe Aug. 19 and Franklin County Aug. 17.
Madison County topped West Hall (25-18, 25-19) and Monroe (25-12, 25-14).
“After losing to West Hall twice and having a match with Monroe come down to the wire last year, it was very good to have a 2-0 night,” said MCHS head coach Kyle Cooper.
Jenna Reese led the night in serving with seven aces followed by Keira Giberson with five and Amber Threlkeld with two. Vivien Hajdu led in the attack with 12 kills followed by Reese with 10. Those two also led the night in serve-receive at 14 successful receptions apiece. Giberson had 21 assists on the night followed by Kassie Guest with eight and Alyssa Threlkeld with four. In digs, Hajdu led with 15 followed by Ansley Robinson with 10.
Madison County split two matches Aug. 17, falling to Cherokee Bluff (19-25, 19-25) and beating Franklin County (25-14, 25-14).
“We hung with Cherokee Bluff, and even had leads, for as long as we could, but they eventually ended up overpowering us with their size at the net,” said Cooper. “They are one of the few teams that has the height and ability to outright hit over our block.
Hajdu led the night from the service line with eight aces, followed by Giberson, Reese, and Blakely Sartor with two aces each. Hajdu also led the attack recording 16 kills followed by Reese with 12.
“Ansley Lapczynski had a fantastic performance setting against Franklin County recording 11 assists,” said Cooper.
She was followed by Giberson with nine and Guest with eight. On defense, Hajdu led in digs with 18, followed next by Jodie Spaar-Shelnutt with five. Reese had a busy night in serve-receive, successfully receiving the ball 15 times. Hajdu added 11 to the total, followed by Jesse James with 10, Amber Threlkeld with eight, and Spaar-Shelnutt with seven.
