The Madison County volley Raiders won three of four matches this past week, beating Prince Avenue, Johnson and splitting with Banks County to improve to 8-4.
Raider head coach Kyle Cooper said his team “served very tough and fairly consistent” Aug. 16 versus Prince.
“Prince was struggling in receive, so we were able to really take advantage when we went into the second set and kept putting tough serve after tough serve between the lines,” said Cooper. “We fell off on that when we played Banks later that night, and struggled ourselves in receive, so we fell to them by losing too many points before the ball even had a chance to cross the net a second time.”
But Madison County bounced back with a win over the Leopards two days later.
“I gave the girls a lot of freedom and ownership over controlling the energy and logistics on the court,” said Cooper. “I feel really good about giving them the reins for that one match, because they did a wonderful job taking advantage of that opportunity to get a win and see how powerful they are as a unit. I'm hoping that eliminates setting any mental barriers for the rest of the season that if we lose to a team once, it doesn't mean they don't have the capability to beat them the next time.”
Cooper said his team “started the night out a little slow,” but the Red Raiders won a tight first set, 26-24.
“We really hit a dip at the beginning of the second set, and the score got out of control, ultimately getting down 9-20,” said the coach. “However, at that point, we started to play a little smoother all around, and Vivien Hajdu, who had been struggling in the attack, started getting zeroed in with her swing and putting balls away.”
Cooper said the team got a couple of big blocks from Hajdu, Karsyn Daniels and Charlotte Thompson that shifted the momentum.
Madison County dropped the second set 18-25, but took the third set, 15-11, to grab the win.
The Raiders are scheduled to host Flowery Branch Aug. 23 at 5:30 and travel to Loganville Christian to face the home squad and Social Circle at 5 and 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25. Madison County will travel to Johnson Tuesday, Aug. 30 to face Johnson at 5 p.m. and Central Gwinnett at 6 p.m.
