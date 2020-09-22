The Madison County volley Red Raiders picked up two road wins this past week, defeating Monroe (26-24, 25-23) and Alcovy (25-8, 25-5) in Monroe Sept. 17.
“We started off very slow on defense, but eventually got our feet under us and started playing very efficiently on defense half way through the first set,” said Madison County coach Kyle Cooper about the Monroe match. “Our offense was not very efficient against Monroe with 16 hitting errors, and that kept the games very close for the entire match. Fortunately, at the end of set one, we got some clutch serving from Jesse James, who served five in a row to take us from 21 to 26 to pick up the first set and build a little momentum into the second set.”
Cooper said his team served well against a struggling defensive team and the Raiders were in the driver’s seat the entire match.
“We had one missed serve compared to 19 aces,” said the coach. “The offense also stepped its game up getting 14 kills to just two hitting errors.”
Amber Threlkeld had a big service run of 18 in a row against Alcovy and racked up nine aces to lead in the category for the night. She was followed by Haley Daniels with seven aces on the night. Daniels also led in assists with 19, followed by Ansley Robinson and Kassie Guest with four each. Vivien Hajdu led the offense with 11 kills, followed by Josie Johnson with eight. Hajdu also led the way on defense with 12 digs, followed by Daniels with seven and Marlena Garmon with five.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to host Flowery Branch and Jefferson Thursday at 5 and 7 p.m., then travel to Cedar Shoals Sept. 29 to face the Jaguars and North Oconee at 5 and 6 p.m.
“I know that Jefferson is pretty strong this year, but we will be facing an unknown Flowery Branch team on Thursday as well,” said Cooper.
