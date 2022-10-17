The Madison County volley Raiders concluded their season last week at the Region 8-AAAA tournament.
“We came in as the #5 seed, and unfortunately, everything played out as the seeding suggested,” said Red Raider head coach Kyle Cooper.
The coach said his “did a great job preparing Monday and Tuesday” to take on North Hall in the tournament’s opening match.
“We put up a great fight against them in the first set, losing 21-25,” said Cooper. “We prepared for a few aspects of their game that led to our loss in our regular season match-up, and we did a great job defending big swings from their middles, where most of their production comes from.”
Cooper said North Hall is a very experienced team and was able to make adjustments where needed leading into the second set, and they were able to take control of the match from there.
The Red Raiders then played #8 East Hall after that and beat them 2-0. The team wrapped up the night in a must win against #2 North Oconee but came up short on the scoreboard.
“The girls did an amazing job of fighting until the end all night, and it was a wonderful testament to their character and who they were all season,” said the coach.
Cooper said his 21-win team accomplished a lot, despite not getting to the state playoffs.
“I told the girls at the beginning of the season that only one team gets to have the best season of all, so we needed to just stay on top of the things we could control and have the best season that we can possibly have,” he said. “I think the girls did exactly that, even without a trip to state. We play in one of the toughest regions in the state, and I knew that as soon as I saw the new alignment, so all except two teams I scheduled for us to play made trips to state last year in their respective regions, and we picked up a lot of wins against those teams in preparation for our region play.”
Madison County scheduled, and beat, last year's state runner-up, Flowery Branch and at least two other elite 8 teams from last year.
“As I look at this year's state brackets being formed, I see teams in classifications above and below us that we beat heading to the state playoffs,” said the coach. “I even saw a AAAAA Locust Grove team that we've beaten over the past two summers heading in as a #1 seed. So, we missed out on state in a region where the top four teams are very likely to put up the best aggregate performance of any region in the tournament.”
Cooper noted that his team won 21 matches, with most of them coming against state qualifying teams.
“It has certainly been one of the most enjoyable seasons I've had, and that's one 100 percent attributed to being with a wonderful group of athletes who always wanted to go out and compete and never got caught up in any type of self-absorption,” said Cooper. “When you have a large group of 15, and they are all out there competing and cheering for each other, you know it's going to be a great season regardless of when it ends.”
Season stats for this year’s seniors include:
•Karsyn Daniels, 40 kills, 21 blocks
•Amber Fowler, 71 kills, 8 blocks
•Kassie Guest, 161 assists, 23 aces, 52 digs
•Vivien Hajdu, 218 kills, 213 digs, 31 aces
•Jesse James, 143 digs, 38 aces
•Blakely Sartor, 46 digs, 31 aces
•Alyssa Threlkeld, 106 assists, 29 digs, 28 aces
