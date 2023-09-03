Playing in a talent-rich volleyball region, Madison County head coach Emily Rupard isn't afraid to fill out her team's schedule with challenging non-region opponents to prepare for the late-season grind that awaits them.

The exposure to the state's better teams is certainly valuable but is also bound to come with tallies in the loss column. Such was the case last Thursday as the Red Raiders were out-battled in three sets, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 against a highly formidable Jackson County foe.

