Playing in a talent-rich volleyball region, Madison County head coach Emily Rupard isn't afraid to fill out her team's schedule with challenging non-region opponents to prepare for the late-season grind that awaits them.
The exposure to the state's better teams is certainly valuable but is also bound to come with tallies in the loss column. Such was the case last Thursday as the Red Raiders were out-battled in three sets, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 against a highly formidable Jackson County foe.
"It's really good to see that kind of competition," Rupard said. "We have a really tough region in volleyball. It's a very large region and a very tough region. So, it's good to get competition like this."
Charlotte Thompson tallied a team-best four kills and libero Jodie Spaar added 14 digs, but Madison County (11-7) found itself playing behind for the majority of the non-region tilt against a Class AAAAAA Jackson County (19-1) side that entered the night having lost just three sets the entire season.
But the scoreboard wasn't necessarily the main concern for Rupard, who is tasked with leading the Red Raiders back to the state playoffs for the first time since 2020. She was more focused on her players' mindsets while facing down a powerful team across the net, hailing from two classifications higher than their own.
"Looking at how we did, we did well with some things and there are some things we need to improve," Rupard said. "We have really good energy and they're a solid group of girls that all get along with each other really well, and that's the biggest thing I can ask for."
Madison County's September schedule is loaded with region opponents, including a Sept. 12 match day against 8-AAAA foes East Forsyth and East Hall. The Red Raiders visit Athens the following week for more region matches against host Cedar Shoals and Cherokee Bluff, the latter of which is the defending region champion and was a state quarterfinalist in 2022.
First, they have another non-region tune-up Thursday in Winder against Winder-Barrow and Oconee County. Rupard is hopeful the strength of their non-region schedule, including the loss to Jackson County, will have them prepared for the second half of the season as it leads into October's region tournament. They finished fifth in 8-AAAA last year - just one spot short of a berth in the state playoffs.
"The biggest thing is helping them be able to communicate with each other in a way where they can give each other what they need as far as setters giving hitters what they need and being able to put the ball where they want it and feed off of each other," Rupard said. "Getting that relationship where it's instantaneous and they know where to put the ball."
Madison County trailed against Jackson County for the entirety of the first set, as the Panthers jumped out to an early 7-1 lead and never looked back by closing on a 5-0 run.
The Red Raiders responded in Set 2 with an early scoring run before Jackson County whittled it away and eventually tied the contest 6-6.
They scored four of the next five points to pull in front and never trailed by more than two the rest of the way.
Jackson County led from start to finish in the third set, jumping out with a 10-5 surge and never relinquishing it. The Panthers closed out the set on a 7-3 run to secure the match victory.
