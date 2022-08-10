Red Raider volleyball Coach Kyle Cooper took some time recently to answer questions about Madison County’s 2022 team:
•Who do you anticipate as your top contributors this year? What strengths do they bring?
I anticipate Vivien Hajdu and Keira Giberson being large contributors this year. Hajdu is returning for her fourth year of varsity play and has the most experience on the court. For us to have great nights as a team, she will need to lead performance wise as well as bring great, positive energy. If Keira Giberson is healthy, she will have the potential to return as a six-rotation player who can start us off strong with a good service run each match. A lingering knee issue could limit her contribution to setting for three rotations. I fully expect my two senior setters, Kassie Guest and Alyssa Threlkeld, to be ready to bring everything they have with their time on the court. Kylie Giberson will also be in a position where her contributions can go a long way filling in a vacancy at outside hitter.
•Can you comment on the seniors lost from last year and what you’ll do to fill those gaps? (Also, what was last year’s record?)
First of all, we lost a great group of leaders, and a few girls that brought tons of energy. I'm looking forward to seeing some of this year's seniors step up and push that forward. We also lost one of our leading statistical performers, Jenna Reese, at the outside. Jenna played six rotations, so we will need to account for her hitting and back row play. Kylie Giberson will get an opportunity to fill that void at outside, and I have no doubt that we have a couple of defensive specialists, along with Kylie, that can pick up those rotations on the back proficiently. Last year's record: 22-14
•Who do you anticipate as your top competition this season?
Just based off of last year's results, we will likely need to upset one of four particular teams to secure a post season seed. Chestatee stands a good chance to be the strongest opponent in our region followed by North Hall, Cherokee Bluff and North Oconee.
•What sort of summer preparations have y’all done?
Over the summer, we have been in the gym and weight room for voluntary training throughout both months. We also utilized a skill camp as well as a team competition camp. The girls and coaches were definitely busy working.
•What do you foresee as team strengths and where will you need to improve?
I think our hitting will actually answer both of those questions. If we are healthy and willing to adjust some things personally and strategically, I think our hitting will get stronger as the season goes. Right now, we have a few nagging injuries that can affect front row performance from some of our more experienced hitters. If we lose that experience, we do have younger hitters that can fill the roles, but that will just leave some questions about how they will perform at the varsity level. I do have good faith in them progressing just fine if we end up in that situation.
Next:
•Thursday, Aug. 11, home, Loganville Christian, 5 p.m.; Prince Avenue, 7 p.m.
•Saturday, Aug. 13, home, round robin tournament, 9 a.m.; JV vs. Prince at 8:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, Aug. 16, home, Prince Avenue, 5 p.m.; Banks County, 7 p.m.
Roster: This year’s team includes Laken Bolin, Karsyn Daniels, Amber Fowler, Keira Giberson, Kyle Giberson, Kassie Guest, Vivien Hajdu, Zyana Hall, Jesse James, Kendra King, BluDoh Paw, Blakely Sartor, Jodie Spaar-Shelnutt, Alyssa Threlkeld and Charlotte Thompson
