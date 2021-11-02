The Red Raiders brought the bats to Columbus and used them with authority, smashing six home runs in three games while scoring 23 runs. The team blasted its way to a tournament-opening win Thursday, then fell to the eventual state champion and state runner up Friday, ending its 2021 season at 22-9.
Head coach Ken Morgan said he was proud of how his team, which was largely revamped after a successful 2020 season, made the program’s fifth-straight Elite 8 appearance.
“It was another great season,” he said. “We didn’t finish where we wanted to finish, but we did finish at the site we wanted to finish, in Columbus, and that was our goal. These young ladies overcame a lot.”
The coach noted that all but two positions on the field — shortstop Skylar Minish and right fielder Riley Smith — were filled by different players than last year.
“So, knowing that, you can say, wow, what a season!” he said.
Madison County wasted no time making its presence known in Columbus Thursday evening. The Red Raider players stormed the field to celebrate a home run, not one, not two, not three, not four, but five times as metal mashed ball repeatedly and the girls from Danielsville cruised to a 13-4 win over Cedartown in Columbus.
Claire Strickland rocketed two shots over the fence, while Riley Smith, Mary Drayke Summers and Sam Minish also went yard Thursday. The team entered the game with six homers in 28 games. They ripped five in six innings Thursday, including four in the first two innings, as they raced to a 10-0 lead in the top of the second, with three runs in the first and seven in the second. The Red Raiders tacked on one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
“It was just a culmination of hard work for the girls,” said Morgan of his team’s hot start. “Several of the home runs were with two strikes. So it was good to see that they were staying balanced and using their hands, meeting the middle of the ball. It was fun to watch. Very exciting atmosphere and the girls were pumped. We took advantage of pitches that were over the plate and made the other team pay for it.”
Madison County blasted 15 hits in the game, batting .517 as a team. Smith was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Strickland went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Minish was 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Skylar Minish was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Summers was 1-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Reagan Fulcher and Regan Dobbs also had hits.
Strickland picked up the win, fanning six in six innings, while allowing two earned runs.
The Red Raiders hit the field again Friday morning against eventual Class AAAA state champion, Central Carroll (34-2), and trailed 2-0 after two innings. But then Riley Smith belted her second home run of the tournament, a three-run shot in the top of the third that brought home Macey Echols and Sam Minish. Madison County carried that lead into the bottom of the fifth, when the Lions scored two runs on a two-strike single to right. The added another run on a homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Morgan said Strickland made good pitches, but that the Lion batters showed some skillful hitting.
“That was the difference in the game, making good swings on great pitches from Claire,” he said. “That was the difference in a tight ball game… We were very close. We win that game, we might have been playing in the last one. But that’s the way it goes.”
The Red Raiders fell 12-7 to North Oconee in the night-time elimination game. The Titans, who eventually fell to Central Carroll in the title game, put five runs on the scoreboard in the first inning and two in the second to lead 7-2 after two innings. North Oconee added one in the fourth and four in the fifth, while Madison County had two runs in the first, third and sixth innings and one in fifth.
The Red Raiders had nine hits, led by Rylee Ernst, who was 2-for-3 with three runs scored; Claire Strickland, who was 2-for-4 with three RBIs; and Reagan Fulcher, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Morgan said he’s proud of his team’s work effort.
“We set our goals and they stuck to them,” he said. “Great fans and it was a great atmosphere. My coaching staff, all of them did a great job. Just a team effort all the way around, even down to my managers, who did a great job all year. I’m grateful for all the little things behind the scenes that made the season special and made it fun.”
SEASON NUMBERS
Madison County was led at the plate this year by Sam Minish, who batted .469, with two homers, 26 RBIs, 45 runs scored, with 12 doubles, six triples and 24 stolen bases. Rylee Ernst batted .330 with 28 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. Riley Smith batted .337 with four home runs, 23 RBIs, 20 runs scored and 11 steals. Claire Strickland hit .347 on the season with three home runs, 31 RBIs and eight runs scored. Reagan Fulcher batted .450, with one homer, 11 RBIs, 20 runs scored and six steals. Skylar Minish had a homer, drove home 24 runs and scored 18, while stealing six bases. Riley Fulcher batted .321 with 17 RBIs and 13 runs. Regan Dobbs batted .320 with eight RBIs and six runs. Mary Drayke Summers batted .313 with a homer, 15 RBIs, 19 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. Lexi Thomas batted .533 with two home runs, 11 RBIs and six runs scored. Macey Echols scored 17 runs and had 10 stolen bases. Katie Dixon scored 11 runs and stole four bases.
