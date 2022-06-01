Chris Wilbanks and Eli Akins signed baseball scholarships in the Madison County High School media center May 25. Wilbanks (L) signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Akins (R) signed with Reinhardt University.
Latest Madison News
- Water supply: IDA ponders how to improve it
- LETTER: Thank you voters for supporting Madison County’s youth
- Making a difference: Mentors see their mentees graduate
- Man faces multiple charges after chase
- Employee suffers chemical burn at convenience store
- Wilbanks, Akins sign baseball scholarships
- SNELLING: The Spy from Point Peter
- GRP water discharge permit OK’d by state
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck; man charged with homicide, DUI
- Hull man charged with theft at his place of employment
- Athens man arrested after fleeing officer, wrecking
- Moratorium on rezonings, property splits extended to Nov. 19
- Mutual respect: Top two in ’22 friends, not rivals
- BOE race headed for runoff; E-SPLOST is renewed; Ginn favored in Republican primary
- Mortgage, rental relief available for Madison Co. residents
- Madison County man charged with sexual exploitation of children
- Work proceeding, but no map yet from internet service providers
- Red Raider seniors earn more than $1.16 million in scholarships, awards
Images
Commented
- IDA discusses Hull-area sewer services (2)
- Elections: House District 33 — Dylan Purcell (R) (1)
- MITCHAM: Thinking about our ‘digital bargain’ (1)
- Hull man charged with theft at his place of employment (1)
- LETTER: Wounds require exposure to fresh air to heal (1)
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck; man charged with homicide, DUI (1)
- BOC hears about need for emergency shelter in county (1)
- MITCHAM: The housing crisis — part two (1)
- LETTER: Thanks to Powell, Franklin and Madison County BOCs for standing with your citizens (1)
- LETTER: Why are primary elections important? (1)
- BOC gets report on countywide road assessment (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.