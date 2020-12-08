Coaching wrestling in 2020 is a version of whack-a-mole — one problem arising after another.
Madison County wrestling coach Richie Houston said Monday that every wrestling coach is in the same boat. Houston has several wrestlers out due to COVID-19 quarantines. He said his email in-box Monday was full of messages about area virus-related wrestling cancellations.
But the Red Raiders are making due the best they can and competing whenever possible.
“We’re just trucking through this and trying to get better,” he said.
Madison County traveled to Walnut Grove Saturday, where they went 3-1 in a dual meet, defeating Dacula, Locust Grove and Jefferson’s B-team, while dropping a close match to South Gwinnett.
The Red Raiders had several good performances. Jace Jachimski, a state alternate in 2019, went 4-0 on the day in the 138-lb. weight class.
“He looked really good,” said Houston, adding that Jachimski faced four strong wrestlers.
Caylen Kettle was 4-0 in the 220-lb. class. Wrestlers going 3-1 included Tristan Poss, 170 lbs.; Bryer Autry, 152 lbs.; Nate Krickel, 285 lbs.; Dalton Giles, 120 lbs.; and Brodie Hawks, 106 lbs. Toby House, 182 lbs., was 2-1, while Reese Braswell, 113 lbs., and Jonathan Espinoza, 195 lbs., were 2-2. Will Hartledge, 120 lbs., was 2-0 with two forfeits.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to go to Banks County this Friday at 4 p.m. Madison County will then host Oconee County and Apalachee at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15. This will be “Senior Night.” Houston said he moved senior recognitions up to Dec. 15 due to all of the uncertainties with coronavirus.
