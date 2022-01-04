Madison County wrestlers wrapped up the calendar year with a fourth-place finish in the 12-team Bulldawg Bash at Harlem High School Dec. 30. Now, they’re gearing up for Saturday’s Region 8-AAAA Duals at Jefferson High School.
Two Red Raiders won their weight class in the Bulldawg Bash, won by Walnut Grove: Jace Jachimski at 145 lbs. and Matthew Bond at 152 lbs. Brodie Hawks took second place at 106 lbs. Others placing included Andrew Fairchild, third, 113 lbs.; Julian Dyer, fifth, 120 lbs.; Gabe Mize, sixth, 120 lbs.; Will Hartlage, third, 126 lbs.; Dalton Giles, third, 132 lbs.; and Casey Lovelace, third, 160 lbs.
Madison County aims to finish in the top four teams in region Saturday and move on to the state duals.
Red Raider head coach says Region 8-AAAA is the toughest in the state. So snagging one of those four spots isn’t easy sledding.
He said Jefferson, a perennial wrestling power, will likely be the number-one seed from region.
“It seems like North Oconee, Flowery Branch and Chestatee are the teams to beat,” he said. “We beat Chestatee last year, but they beat Flowery Branch this year and they beat a few other people, so they’re really looking good.”
Houston said the Red Raiders aren’t just battling other wrestling programs, but covid. The Omicron variant has caused a lot of disruption and that could be true this week as well.
Houston said the wrestling team doesn’t have anything scheduled for next week.
“We’ve still got to improve our guys’ conditioning,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys. It’s been a long time since we’ve had this young of a group, only two kids coming in to the year with starting experience. So we’re just putting in the work.”
