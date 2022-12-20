Madison County wrestlers took ninth place out of 39 teams at the “Gorilla Warfare” tournament at Berkmar High School over the weekend.
“I thought the kids wrestled really well,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston. “I saw a lot of improvement…It was a tough tournament, all the Atlanta teams, a lot of 7A schools.”
Due to illness and injuries, Madison County only took six guys to the tournament. But those who went performed well, with three guys advancing to the semifinals and two making the finals in their weight divisions.
Brodie Hawkes finished second in the 106 lb. class, going 5-1 in the tournament. Jace Jachimski took second at 150 lbs., also going 5-1. Toby House finished with a 7-1 record, finishing third in the 165 lb. weight class. Bryer Autry advanced to the semifinals in the 175 lb. division and finished 4-2 in the tournament.
Madison County was scheduled to travel to Marist this week and match up with five schools in a dual tournament. The Red Raiders will then be off for Christmas break before hitting the mats again at Lambert High School for the Hook ‘Em Horns Tournament, which includes 42 teams from eight states.
“We’ll see where everybody’s at after Christmas break,” said Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.