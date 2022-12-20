Madison County wrestlers took ninth place out of 39 teams at the “Gorilla Warfare” tournament at Berkmar High School over the weekend.

“I thought the kids wrestled really well,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston. “I saw a lot of improvement…It was a tough tournament, all the Atlanta teams, a lot of 7A schools.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.