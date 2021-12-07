Madison County wrestlers won three-of-five matchups in a dual tournament at Cherokee Bluff Saturday, defeating Forsyth Central, West Forsyth and Winder-Barrow, while falling to Rockmart and Adairsville.
“We’re just young and it’s a process trying to teach these guys and get them the repetitions they need,” said head coach Richie Houston. “We’re working on it.”
Jace Jachimiski, who leads Madison County with a 14-2 record on the year, was 5-0 on the day at 145 lbs. Brodie Hawks was 4-1 at 106 lbs. Ty Wilson went 4-1 at 170 lbs. Casey Lovelace finished 4-1 at 152 lbs. and Tyler Wright was 3-1 at 220 lbs.
The Red Raiders are slated to face defending Class AA state champions Oglethorpe County Wednesday and participate in the Marlowe Scramble at Banks County Friday, before hosting Stephens County at the Dome Tuesday.
