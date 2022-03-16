The Red Raider wrestling program held its annual awards banquet March 9.
High Schoolers received letterman and all state awards. Matthew Bond was recognized for finishing fourth in Class AAAA at 152 lbs., while also being named to the All State Academic team with a 3.75 GPA. Jace Jachimski was honored as an all state wrestler, finishing fifth in Class AAAA at 138 lbs.
Awards winners included:
•Coaches Award: Saw yo Ah
•Gut Check Award: Casey Lovelace
•Most Improved: Will Hartlage
•Rookie of the Year: Andrew Fairchild
•Red Raider Award: Jace Jachimski
•MOW: Matthew Bond
Middle school winners were:
•Most Improved: JT Fowler
•Coaches Award: Landon Barrett
•MOW: Caiden Mize
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.