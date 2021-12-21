The W's keep piling up on the good side of the won-loss ledger, but Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird said his young team can never afford to get comfortable.
“I worry with having a lot of inexperience and young players that they might look at their record and think they’ve arrived,” said Bird. “But they haven’t done that at all. They’ve come and taken every opponent seriously. We’re doing a great job improving and playing together and finding ways to win.”
Madison County notched two more road wins Friday and Saturday, downing Banks County, 65-51, and Elbert County, 66-57, improving to 8-1.
The team did that without its top rebounder, Chris Rhodes, who was out with an injury. Madison County was tested in the paint Saturday against a physical Elbert County squad, but the Red Raiders managed to get the best of the Blue Devils in the cacophonous, old Inferno.
“The best thing they (Elbert County) do is rebound,” said Bird. “So we had some struggles there tonight, but we had to fight through it and we did.”
Bird said his team had “multiple great efforts” in the hard-fought win over Elbert.
“Deshaun Johnson stepped up huge tonight,” said the coach. “He got in some early foul trouble. Vic Hajdu had to play the post. He’s typically a guard. He really battled. He got hurt in the first half and Casen Duggins, who’s barely six foot had to play post for a quarter and a half. And he did an amazing job.”
He added that point guard Jay Carruth had an outstanding game.
“He’s having to log a lot of minutes, just cause he does so many things well for us,” said Bird.
He also praised the defensive efforts of Grant Smith, noting he held Banks County’s top scorer to five points Friday night. The coach said Peyton South hit some big shots down the stretch versus Elbert, that Mason Smith did well handling the ball when Carruth was getting pressured and that Noah Minish logged some valuable minutes off the bench.
“I’m just so proud of the total effort just as a team,” said Bird. “We’ve really been preaching playing together. And we’ve played together a lot better this week.”
Madison County had four guys in double figures against Banks County. Carruth led team with 16. South had 12, followed by Mason Smith, 10; Johnson, 10; Grant Smith, six; Duggins, five; and Hajdu, five.
Against Elbert County, Carruth led the team with 26 points, followed by Grant Smith, 14; South, 10; Mason Smith, five; Hajdu, four; Johnson, three; and Duggins, two.
The Red Raiders, who face Jasper County tonight (Tuesday) in the first round of the Madison County Christmas tournament, will play again Wednesday either at 4:30 if they lose Tuesday or 7:30 p.m. if they win. They will host Commerce at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.