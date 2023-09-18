The Madison County Youth Association's football program recently played its first home games of the season at Madison County High School on Sept. 16.
Scores are reported below:
•Madison County 6U (Griffeth) won over Stephens County 6U 28-0
•Madison County 7U (Williams) won over Hart County 7U 6-0
•Madison County 8U (Pou) won over Oglethorpe County 8U 7-6
•Madison County 9U (Barnes) lost to Stephens County 9U 0-50
•Madison County 10U (Morris) lost to Stephens County 10U 0-37
•Madison County 10U (Gordon) lost to Hart County 10U 0-40
•Madison County 11U (Drake) lost to Banks County 11U 6-19
