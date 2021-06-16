Here are the MainStreet Newspapers’ all-area soccer teams. The MainStreet coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties. All selections were based on coaches’ nominations.
GIRLS’ CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ivy Tolbert, Fr.
Commerce
Midfield
Commerce's star freshman scored 65 goals, finished with 58 assists and totaled 188 points in helping lead the Tigers to a 18-1 record, Region 8-A Public title and a Class A-Public Sweet 16 appearance. Tolbert recorded a school-record six assists March 11 against Towns County. She was a first-team all-region selection for 8-A Public and named the Region 8-A Public Co-Player of the Year and the GeorgiaHighSchoolSoccer.com girls' Player of the Year for Class A-Public. She was also named to GeorgiaHighSchoolSoccer.com's Super 11 team.
GIRLS’ CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chloe Diaz, So.
Commerce
Midfield
Diaz scored 65 goals, tallied 42 assists and accumulated 172 points during a standout sophomore season as the Tigers went 18-1, won the Region 8-A Public title and reached the Class A-Public Sweet 16. Diaz’s season included a school-record seven goals against Towns County on March 11. She was a first-team all-region selection for 8-A Public and was named the Region 8-A Public Co-Player of the Year. She has 96 career goals in two high school seasons, including 31 in a COVID-shortened freshman season.
GIRLS’ COACH
OF THE YEAR
Denna Shaw, Commerce
Shaw’s Tigers won their first-ever region title, finished with an 18-1 record and earned a No. 2 final ranking in Class A-Public (Eurosport.com). The Tigers, who lost to eventual state champion Atlanta Classical Academy in Sweet 16, posted 14 shutouts this season and won 15 games by 10 goals or more.
GIRLS’ TEAM
Justanna Smoot, Fr.
Apalachee
Goal keeper
Credited with 200-plus saves, second-team all-region selection
Natalie Allen, Jr.
Apalachee
Defense
Veteran presence on the Wildcats' backline, second-team all-region selection
Emily Hale, Sr.
Apalachee
Striker
Led team in goals, second-team all-region selection
Meg Folsom, Sr.
Apalachee
Midfielder
Led Wildcats in assists
Madison Dacus
Banks Co.
First-team all-region selection
Roxie Coley
Banks Co.
First-team all-region selection
Brooke Peevy, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
Midfield/defense/forward
5 goals, all-region selection
Abby Tolbert, Sr.
Commerce
Center back
Region 8-A Public Defensive Player of the Year, part of a backline that produced 14 shutouts, scored 4 goals, first-team all-region selection
Kate Hill, So.
Commerce
Midfield
23 goals, 24 assists, first-team all-region selection
Rachel English, So.
Commerce
Sophomore
10 goals, 9 assists, first-team all-region selection
Maggie Mullis, Sr.
Commerce
Midfield/striker
8 goals, 5 assists, first-team all-region selection
Kylee Taylor, Jr.
Commerce
Defender
Part of a defense that produced 14 shutouts, first-team all-region selection
Carson Hawkins, Sr.
Commerce
Defender
Part of a defense that produced 14 shutouts, first-team all-region selection
Kendall Peters, Jr.
Commerce
Goal keeper
Part of a defense that produced 14 shutouts, first-team all-region selection
Lissette Miranda, Sr.
East Jackson
Center Mid
Led team in goals, had two hat tricks
Cailyn Bousquet, Sr.
East Jackson
Striker
Team’s second-leading scorer, had one hat trick
Lindsey Fowler, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Forward
16 goals, 13 assists, first-team all-region selection, signed with Truett McConnell
Serenity Castillo, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Forward
10 goals, 7 assists, second-team all-region selection, signed with Georgia Gwinnett College
Avery Wortel, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Goal keeper
7 shutouts, first-team all-region selection
Kennedy Habeeb, So.
Jackson Co.
Midfielder
9 goals, 7 assists, recovered from a torn ACL in June 2020, second-team all-region selection
Rhiannon Lovejoy, So.
Jackson Co.
Defender
Was the team’s stopper at center back
Ava Borah, Fr.
Jackson Co.
Defender
Matched up with the opposing team’s fastest players at outside back
Delaney Weatherly, Fr.
Jackson Co.
Midfielder
4 goals, 1 assist
Reagan Bewley, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Midfielder/forward
4 goals, 5 assists
Abbey Eison, Jr.
Jefferson
Midfielder/forward
11 goals, 11 assists, 33 points, first-team all-region selection, Southeast All-American, Georgia State commit
Savanna Jackson, Jr.
Jefferson
Forward
19 goals, 1 assist, 39 points, first-team all-region selection, Southeast All-American
Carter Drake, Jr.
Jefferson
Midfield
2 goals, 9 assists, second-team all-region selection
Molly Parker, So.
Jefferson
Midfielder
12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points, second-team all-region selection
Ella Parker, So.
Jefferson
Midfielder/defender
Utility player, 4 goals and 1 assist, helped defense record eight shutouts, second-team all-region selection
Lanie McCarty, Jr.
Jefferson
Defender
1 goal, 8 assists, second-team all-region selection, Southeast All-American
Julia Brooks, Sr.
Jefferson
Goal keeper
9 shutouts, allowed just 6 goals in region play, second-team all-region selection
Tara Maxwell, Sr.
Jefferson
Defender
Part of a defense that recorded 10 shutouts
Victoria Guzman, Fr.
Winder-Barrow
Midfielder
4 goals, 4 assists
Rachel Howard, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Center back
Veteran defensive starter, scored 2 goals
Kylee Bennett, So.
Winder-Barrow
Defense
4 goals
Honorable mention: Rylie Servatius, Jr., Jefferson, forward; Kate James, Fr., Jefferson, midfielder/forward; Mackenzie Tooke, So., Jefferson, defender; Ashley Spurlock, Banks Co.; Hailey Bain, Banks Co.
BOYS’ CO-PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
Adam Hayes, Sr.
Jefferson
Goal keeper
The Dragons’ veteran goal keeper posted 11 clean sheets, helping to lead Jefferson to its second-straight Final Four appearance. Hayes was a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAA.
BOYS’ CO-PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
Aaron Diaz, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Forward
Diaz, who earned team Most Valuable Player honors, scored 14 goals and finished with 17 assists as he helped to lead the Bulldoggs to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
BOYS’ COACH
OF THE YEAR
Casey Colquitt,
Jefferson
The seventh-year Dragon coach guided Jefferson to a second-consecutive Final Four appearance, an 11-6-2 record and No. 4 final ranking in Class AAAA (Eurosport.com). Jefferson earned road playoff wins over Marist and Columbus en rout to reaching the semifinals. The Dragons posted 11 shutouts this season.
BOYS’ TEAM
Martin Ramirez, Jr.
Apalachee
Forward
14 goals, 2 assists
Fernando Galaviz, Sr.
Apalachee
Midfield
6 goals, 5 assists
Luis Coronado, Sr.
Apalachee
Defense
17 starts the Wildcats' backline, described as excellent defender by his coach
Daniel Argeuta,
Banks Co.
Named team's Most Valuable Player
Tucker Bennett, Jr.
Commerce
Goal keeper
133 saves, 4 shutouts
Eryck Diaz, Sr.
Commerce
Defender
5 goals, 6 assists
Jhonny Valle, Jr.
Commerce
Forward
14 goals, 1 assist
Jesus Perez, Sr.
East Jackson
First-team all-region selection
Roberto Calix, So.
East Jackson
Goal keeper
First-team all-region selection
Alex Reyna, Jr.
East Jackson
First-team all-region selection
Oscar Sanchez, Jr.
East Jackson
First-team all-region selection
Clay McEachin, Sr.
East Jackson
Second-team all-region selection
Jordan Gonzales, Sr.
East Jackson
Second-team all-region selection
Blake Martin, So.
Jackson Co.
Defender
Ball winner and distributor for the Panthers, second-team all-region selection
Parker Garrison, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Goal keeper
92 saves, 234 career saves, first-team all-region selection
David Diaz, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Midfielder
5 goals, 1 assist, second-team all-region selection
Kupa Katompa, Sr.
Jefferson
Center attacking mid
First-team all-region selection
Sean Childs, Sr.
Jefferson
Defensive center mid
First-team all-region selection, signed with North Georgia
Cort McCormack, Jr.
Jefferson
Forward
Second-team all-region selection
Mason Fifer, So.
Jefferson
Midfielder
Second-team all-region selection
Brandon Newman, Jr.
Jefferson
Defender
Second-team all-region selection
Jake Kuhn, Sr.
Jefferson
Defender
Second-team all-region selection
Tyce Kimsey
Madison Co.
Goal keeper
Named the team’s Most Valuable Player
Andres Bustamante
Madison Co.
Right back
Named team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player
Will Perry, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Midfield
1 goal, 9 assists, signed with LaGrange
Caylan Barron, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Goal keeper
5 shutouts
Chance Barron, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Defender/midfielder
8 goals, 2 assists
Daniel Saucedo, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Forward
13 goals, 3 assists
Jason Lopez, So.
Winder-Barrow
Wing/forward
9 goals, 3 assists
Julio Caceres, Fr.
Winder-Barrow
Defender
3 assists
Honorable mention: Migel Flores, Madison Co., center back; Eddie Nido, Madison Co., center defensive mid; Alex Bravo, Madison Co., midfielder; Cesar Bolanos, Madison Co., forward; Htoo Min, Madison Co., forward; Johnny Benitez, So., East Jackson; Fredy Comacho, So., East Jackson; Brandon Carvajal, Banks Co.; Chevis Payne, Banks Co.
