CO-WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Elijah Burns, Sr.
Commerce
Burns became a three-time state champion with a victory February in the Class A 220-pound state finals. Burns has signed with Appalachian State.
CO-WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Josh Kincaid, Sr.
Madison Co.
Kincaid earned his third career state title by wrapping up his career with a victory in the 138-pound Class AAAA state finals in February. Kincaid has signed with Emmanuel College.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kyle Baird, Jefferson
The second-year coach guided the storied Jefferson wrestling program back to the top as the Dragons won both the Class AAAA dual and traditional state tournaments. Jefferson had missed out on a duals title in 2020 and the traditional title in 2019 and 2020 after putting together 18-year winning streaks in both. Baird’s Dragons won the Class AAAA traditional title by an 88-point margin, putting eight wrestlers into the finals, with three winning state titles.
BOYS
Jacob Voyles, Jr.
Banks Co.
Voyles placed third in the Class AA 106-pound weight class.
Angel Cruz, So.
Banks Co.
Cruz placed third in the Class AA 113-pound weight class.
Evan Clark, Sr.
Banks Co.
Clark finished as state runner-up in the Class AA 132-pound weight class.
Kellon Walley, So.
Banks Co.
Walley placed third in the Class AA 145-pound weight class.
Josh Stapleton, Sr.
Banks Co.
Stapleton finished as state runner-up in the Class AA 220-pound weight class.
Daniel Nash, Sr.
Commerce
Nash finished as runner-up in the Class A 113-pound weight class.
Dawson Legg, Sr.
Commerce
Legg placed third in the Class A 120-pound weight class.
Bryson Flint, Sr.
Commerce
Flint finished as runner-up in the Class A 132-pound weight class.
Dawson Lee, Sr.
Commerce
Lee reached the consolation semifinals of the Class A 145-pound weight class.
Brayden Phillips, So.
Commerce
Phillips reached the consolation semifinals of the Class A 160-pound weight class.
Grant Hamilton, Jr.
Commerce
Hamilton finished as runner-up in the Class A 152-pound weight class.
Sammy Brown, Fr.
Commerce
Brown finished as runner-up in the Class A 195-pound weight class.
Jakes Frates, Sr.
Commerce
Frates won the Class A 285-pound state title, claiming his second career state title.
Ben Lampe, So.
East Jackson
Lame placed fourth in the Class AAA 138-pound weight class.
Cooper Hoffman, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Hoffman reached the consolation semifinals in the Class AAAAA 113-pound weight class.
Chaz McDonald, So.
Jefferson
McDonald won the Class AAAA 106-pound state title.
Davis Dollar, So.
Jefferson
Dollar won the Class AAAA 113-pound state title.
Tyson Thurmond, Sr.
Jefferson
Thurmond placed third in the Class AAAA 120-pound weight class.
Davis Dendy, Fr.
Jefferson
Dendy finished as the state runner up in the Class AAAA 132-pound weight class.
Mason Mingus, Sr.
Jefferson
Mingus finished as the state runner-up in the Class AAAA 138-pound weight class.
Ayers Honiotes, Sr.
Jefferson
Honiotes finished as the state runner-up in the Class AAAA 145-pound weight class.
Hoke Poe-Hogan, Fr.
Jefferson
Poe-Hogan finished as the state runner-up in the Class AAAA 152-pound weight class.
Creed Thomas, Fr.
Jefferson
Thomas finished as the state runner-up in the Class AAAA 160-pound weight class.
Luke Cochran, So.
Jefferson
Cochran won the Class AAAA 170-pound state title.
Avery Nelms, Sr.
Jefferson
Nelms reached the Class AAAA 182-pound consolation semifinals.
Honorable mention: Hunter Noblett, Apalachee; Isaiah Skinner, Apalachee; Mason Bell, Winder-Barrow; Christopher Walker, Winder-Barrow.
GIRLS
Samantha Hauff, Jr.
Apalachee
Huff placed third in the girls’ all-classification 152-pound weight class.
Raven Cook, So.
Jackson Co.
Cook placed third in the girls’ all-classification 132-pound class
Jamie Helms, So.
Jackson Co.
Helms finished as state runner-up in the girls’ all-classification 197-pound class
Lily Chavis, So.
Jackson Co.
Chavis finished fourth in the girls’ all-classification 225-pound class
Honorable mention: Cadence Thompson, Winder-Barrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.