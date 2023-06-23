HOSCHTON - Billy Ray Munday Sr. MGST, USAF, Ret., 90, Hoschton, formerly of Orlinda, Tenn., passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Mr. Munday was born in Orlinda, Tenn., a son to the late William and Dixie Rippy Munday. Mr. Munday was retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was the recipient of 14 service medals and also served overseas in North Africa and Germany.
Mr. Munday was also Robertson County’s (Tenn.) first juvenile investigator and served in other local police departments in Robertson County.
Mr. Munday was a member of the Jackson County Baptist Church in Jefferson, and loved gardening and watching Gunsmoke.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Munday is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Olivia Bayer; and his 10 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Claborn Munday, Hoschton; sons, Billy Ray (Terri) Munday Jr., Cartersville, George Barry (Bettye) Munday, Jamestown, Tenn.; daughter, Beth M. (Earl) Bragg, Hoschton; granddaughter, Amanda M. (Nick) Bayer, Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Carter and Charlotte Bayer; nieces, Christine Bailey, Stewart, Tenn., Regina Chaffin, Cross Plains, Tenn., and Geneva (Bob) Glenn, Cottontown, Tenn.; nephews, Ronnie (Linda) Munday, Orwell, Ohio, Randy (Debbie) Munday, Sellersburg, Ind., and Donnie Munday, Florida, also survives.
Graveside service: Friday, June 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Orlinda, Tenn., with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Jackson County Baptist Church at www.jcbaptist.com or the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.