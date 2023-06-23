HOSCHTON - Billy Ray Munday Sr. MGST, USAF, Ret., 90, Hoschton, formerly of Orlinda, Tenn., passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Mr. Munday was born in Orlinda, Tenn., a son to the late William and Dixie Rippy Munday. Mr. Munday was retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was the recipient of 14 service medals and also served overseas in North Africa and Germany.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 25-July 1

