MAYSVILLE - Corey Landon Dearing, 40, Maysville, entered rest Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Mr. Dearing was born in Tucker, a son of Terry and Tammy Wood Dearing, Maysville. Mr. Dearing is preceded by grandparents, Dwight and Estelle Wood and Curtis Dearing.
Mr. Dearing was a member of the First Penecostal Church of Buford and was a driver for KBS Towing.
Survivors in addition to his parents are his wife, Crystal Fricks Dearing; four children, Maverick Dearing, Braitley Dearing, Dallas Dearing and Skylan Dearing; two step-children, Jayden Hoopaugh and Chase Mize; brother, Chad Dearing (Gennie); grandmother, Della Dearing; and nine nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Jordan Copeland officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, those desiring may make memorials to Children's Health Care of Atlanta, at www.choa.org in memory of Corey Landon Dearing.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
