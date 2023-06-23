DANIELSVILLE - Donna Kay Norris Hanley, 60, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Hanley was born on October 4, 1962, in Royston, daughter of the late Herschel Norris and the late Betty Collins Norris. She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth “Albert” Hanley; and brother, Danny Norris.
Survivors include her daughter, Angie Hanley, Hartwell; sons, Bradley Hanley (Stephanie), Justin Hanley (Jessica) and Brandon Hanley (Breanna), all of Danielsville; brother, Glen Norris, Canon; sisters, Kim Alicki, Lavonia, Michelle Dove, Hartwell, and Ann Bryant, Franklin Springs; special companion, Johnny Mac Smith, Danielsville; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times, the family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
