MONROE - Douglas Neville Dills Sr., 80, Monroe, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Douglas was born in Franklin, North Carolina. He enlisted into the United States Army at age 17 and served his country until 1968. Douglas then relocated to Georgia where he remained until his passing. He worked as a truck driver before becoming an engineer at Jordan, Jones and Goulding.
Douglas is remembered by his family and friends for his love of old cars, specifically Lincolns and Cadillacs. He gained a collection of cars by keeping up with his brothers. He is also remembered for his skill of woodworking and love of his dogs.
Douglas Dills Sr. is survived by his sons, Christopher (Bobbie Jean) Dills and Doug (Danielle) Dills Jr.; his brother, David (Louetta) Dills; grandchildren, Will (Jessica) Hearn; great-grandchildren, Mason, Avery and Sadie Hearn; sisters-in-law, Judy Dills, Inez Dills and Sue Dills; and Gemma (a Yorkie).
Douglas is preceded in passing by his parents, William M. and Cora E. Dills; wife, Norine A. Dills; brothers, Bobby, Jerry, Joe, Frank, Barney and Carl Dills; sister, Louise Sprinkle; and dogs, Tigger (a well-fed Chihuahua) and Ginger (a Yorkie).
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
(0) comments
