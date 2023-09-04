COMER - A.C. Neese, 71, Comer, entered rest Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Mr. Neese was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Paul Neese and the late Mozelle Shirley Neese Holmes. Mr. Neese was a painter in the construction industry.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Neese is preceeded by brothers, Odell Neese, and Clarence Neese; and sisters, Shirley Holmes, Polly Jones and Carol Beck.
Survivors include two daughters, Shannon Sneed and Elizabeth Rickey, Eatonton; son, Justin Neese, Hull; three sisters, Leila Daniel, Barbara Sue Carlen and Debbie Holmes; and one brother, Buddy Holmes.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Neese, his remains will be cremated and a family memorial service will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help offset final expenses through his obituary website at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 3-9
