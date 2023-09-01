HARTSFIELD - Ada Elizabeth Pirkle Spruill, 70, Hartsfield, a former Jacksonian, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at her residence following an extended illness.
Ada was born February 10, 1953, to the late Jack Usry Pirkle and Lida Westbrook Pirkle of Hoschton. Ada was a member of First Baptist Church Moultrie. She loved the Lord, her family, farming and fellowship.
She was a 1971 graduate of Jefferson High School, a 1973 honor graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, as well as a 1975 graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She was a Master 4-H'er and lifelong FFA supporter.
Ada was a devoted wife to her husband Jack for 48 years. She was an accomplished homemaker who could make the best biscuits, pecan pies and layer cakes. "Momma" for 45 years and "Granna" for 18 years, she loved, encouraged and celebrated her family.
An avid agriculturalist, Ada managed Indian Creek Dairy Farm in Jackson County from 1975 to 1991, and operated Steadfast Farms horse boarding operation at the same location from 1992 to 2012. She believed a farm was the best place to raise a family.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Spruill, Hartsfield; sister, Frances Benson, Hartsfield; son, Robert Spruill (Brooke), Moultrie; daughters, Carol Lawrence (Shannon), Kite, and Abby Tippens (Cliff), Blairsville; and grandchildren, Charlie Spruill, Emma Lawrence, Wyatt Spruill, Ben Spruill, John Tippens, Clay Lawrence, Andrea Spruill, Hoyt Lawrence, Carter Tippens, Samuel Tippens and Zeke Lawrence.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Moultrie with the Rev. Matt Peek officiating. Interment will follow in Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 1, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Cobb Funeral Chapel and Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Moultrie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mrs. Spruill to Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation, P.O. Box 40, Moultrie, Ga. 31776 to benefit hospice care services.
Cobb Funeral Chapel, Moultrie, Ga., has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 3-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.