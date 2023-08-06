JEFFERSON - Addie Jane Sims, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
Miss Sims was born in Jefferson, a daughter to the late Robert and Addie McCluster Sims. Miss Sims was a homemaker and a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church in Jefferson.
In addition to her parents, Miss Sims was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Sarah Ann Gunn, Leona Tate, Wilma Rudolph, Otis Sims, Nathaniel Sims, Maybeth Sims and Mattie Watson.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Josey and her husband, Charlie, Jefferson, and Beth Mitchell and her husband, Mike, Athens; grandchildren, Jaaliyah Mitchell, Athens, Ebony Mitchell, Colorado, and Jada Mitchell, Athens; great-grandchildren, Armani, Amir, Kennede and Alayah; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Mitchel Appleby officiating. The burial will follow in the Paradise Cemetery in Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
