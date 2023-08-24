DANIELSVILLE - Albert Daniel "Danny" Watson, 69, Danielsville (formerly of Lilburn) died peacefully in his home on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Born March 7, 1954, he was the middle child and only son of the late Ben and Barbara Watson. He graduated from Henderson High School in DeKalb County in 1972. He spent his professional life in various industries and retired from pest control management in 2022.
Danny was a kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger. He loved a good laugh and provided many in return. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved sports of any kind and especially UGA football.
He was generous with his time and talent, volunteering countless hours with Trinity Soup Kitchen in Atlanta and numerous other organizations and charities. Whenever asked and wherever he saw a need, Danny was always there. He was a true friend to everyone.
Danny shared his life with his wife of 35 years, Joyce Hanvey Watson who preceded him in death in 2021. He was also preceded in death by their son, Christopher Brown.
Danny is survived by his sisters, Beverly Trott (Ray) and Brenda Watson; in-laws, Jimmy Hanvey (Maggie), Joan Hanvey Young (Terry) and Judith Hanvey Craig; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all who loved him dearly.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Ga. 30039.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. We invite all family and friends to attend and share their stories and memories of Danny.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens Community Council on Aging, 135 Hoyt Street, Athens, Ga. 30601, accaging.org, or Bridgeway Hospice, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite A, Athens, Ga. 30606. Please reference memorial for Danny Watson in your contribution.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
