watson

DANIELSVILLE - Albert Daniel "Danny" Watson, 69, Danielsville (formerly of Lilburn) died peacefully in his home on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Born March 7, 1954, he was the middle child and only son of the late Ben and Barbara Watson. He graduated from Henderson High School in DeKalb County in 1972. He spent his professional life in various industries and retired from pest control management in 2022.

Week of August 27-September 2

