BRASELTON - Angela Renee Allen, 53, Braselton passed away Friday, June 23, 2023.
Angela was devoted to her grandchildren, Free Chapel, Lilly the dog, and lived for the Lord. She worked as a surgery scheduler for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group OBGYN.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Allen Jr.; father, Jessie Franklin Ridley Sr., Rocky Face; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Peggy Allen, Hoschton; sons, Dustin Ridley, Braselton, and Anthony L. Allen, Jefferson; daughter, Haley Rogers. Alabama; brothers, Jesse Ridley Jr. and Kurt Ridley and wife Sissy, all of Rocky Face; sisters, Christie Taylor, Lafayette, and Crystal Ridley, Fla.; sister-in-law, Stephanie Savadge and husband David; grandchildren, Aubree Buzan, Gabe Buzan, Nolan Buzan and Rina Ridley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Cooper.
Funeral service: Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Bishops Ronnie Chandler and Jerry Gaddis will be officiating, Interment to follow in the Allen Family Cemetery, 7641 Jackson Trail Road, Hoschton, Ga. 30548.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
