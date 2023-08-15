DANIELSVILLE - Anita Horne, 82, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Born on January 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Horne and Willie May Sorrow Horne.
Anita was a hard-working woman and loved flowers. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was deeply loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. Neal Dove; daughter, MaryAnn Shelnut; brothers, Odanius Horne, John Horne, J. Harold Horne, Arnold Horne and TD Horne; and sister, Peggy Stewart.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie Perry, Michael Shelnut (Kim), Steven Shelnut, Marie Sargent, Lawanda Jean Tucker, Elaine Shelnut and Ashley Moses (Keyontae); 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Don Horne and Jr. Horne.
Graveside service: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Peek officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
