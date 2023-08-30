WINDER - Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Wood, 76, Winder, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023.
She was a member of Bethlehem Church. She was a native of Bethlehem and the daughter of the late Royce and Sybil Pierce Gunter.
Barbara worked hard and retired from Mitsubishi as an operator. She loved painting, sewing and crocheting. Barbara loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Doster.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Delany Wood, Winder; two daughters, Mechelle Engemann (Carl), Loganville, and Wendy Beverly (Denis), Bethlehem; a brother, Ricky Gunter, Winder; four sisters, Brenda Bramlett (Raymond), Auburn, Gwen Daniel, Winder, Nita Loggins (Henry), Winder, and Cynthia Roper (Eddie), Winder; six grandchildren, Brian Doster (Candace), Matthew Smith (Alyssa), Chris Duncan (Lindsey), Allen Duncan (Kristen) Misty Roberts (Aaron) and Joshua Engemann; and 10 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Aiden and Mason Doster, Ally and Brantley Duncan, Aralynn and Kieran Roberts, Oakleigh, Maddox and Evie Duncan.
Funeral service: will be at 11AM Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org>donate.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
