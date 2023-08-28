irvin

LULA - Betty Anne Stephens Irvin, 84, Lula, went home to be with her Savior and beloved husband, Curtis, on Friday, August 25, 2023.

She was born on April 22, 1939, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Arthur Alexander and Margaret Ball Stephens. Betty Anne was one of eight sisters and loved spending time with her family.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 27-September 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.