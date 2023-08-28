LULA - Betty Anne Stephens Irvin, 84, Lula, went home to be with her Savior and beloved husband, Curtis, on Friday, August 25, 2023.
She was born on April 22, 1939, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Arthur Alexander and Margaret Ball Stephens. Betty Anne was one of eight sisters and loved spending time with her family.
She married her true love,Curtis, on September 13, 1958, and loved spending time camping at Low Gap.
Betty Anne was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved her girls fiercely and made sure they knew Christ. She was the most precious grandmother and great-grandmother: she loved her grandkids with every ounce of her being. Affectionately known as Nanny Curtis by her oldest grandkids (Adam and Haleigh), she was there to support them in every game, play, graduation and honors day. She was their biggest cheerleader.
Betty Anne was a long-standing and devout member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lula. She loved the members and they loved her.
Betty Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Stephens; her husband, Curtis Irvin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine (Chris) Garrison, Shirley (Cecil) McGehee, Juanita (Everett) Pless, Margaret (Raymond) Orr, Brenda (Jimmie) Bullock and Mary (Wayne) Strickland; and grandson, Chad Pass.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Reneé and Jimmy Pass, Lula, and Becky and Rodney Foster, Lula; grandson, Adam Foster, Lula; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Haleigh and Jared McDougle, Lula, and Jason and Amy Pass, Murrayville; great-grandchildren, Sean and Ava Foster, Dahlonega, Jase McDougle, Lula, and Isaac (Olivia), Isaiah, Isabella, Illianna and Ila Faith Pass, all of Murrayville; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Wayne Poole, Lula; special niece, Debbie Orr, San Mateo, Florida; special friends, Drema Watson and Debbie Durham; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special heartfelt thank you to her sons-in-law, Rodney Foster and Jimmy Pass for helping with her care.
Funeral service: Monday, August 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Revs. Len Land and Johnny Stone officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Lula, with special speaker Adam Foster, and a song by Jase McDougle.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. and Monday, August 28, 2023, from 1:00 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty Anne’s memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or www.stjude/donate or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741, or https://donate.cancer.org/.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
