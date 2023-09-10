whitlock

JEFFERSON - Betty Jean Self Wright Whitlock, 77, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, September 8, 2023.

Mrs. Whitlock was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William Lester Self and Katie Pauline Holman Wright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry David Whitlock; sister, Mildred Louise Holman Wright; and a brother, Jimmy Ray Holman Wright.

Week of September 10-16

