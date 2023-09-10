JEFFERSON - Betty Jean Self Wright Whitlock, 77, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, September 8, 2023.
Mrs. Whitlock was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William Lester Self and Katie Pauline Holman Wright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry David Whitlock; sister, Mildred Louise Holman Wright; and a brother, Jimmy Ray Holman Wright.
Mrs. Whitlock was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include daughter, Hilda Whitlock Gibson (Shannon), Pendergrass; two sons, Gary David Whitlock (Carolyn Lance), Pendergrass, and Terry Gene Whitlock (Suzanne Adams), Homer; four grandchildren, Elisha David Gibson, Pendergrass, Bethany Pauline Whitlock Cromer, Arcade community, Julianna Chantel Whitlock Cox, Royston, and Whisper Geri Whitlock Archer, Commerce; four great-grandchildren, Skyler Grace Cox and Mason Adams Cox, Royston, Whitt James Cromer, Arcade community, and Wyatt Archer, Commerce; brother, Billy Joe Wright, Calhoun; half-sister, Elizabeth Self, North Carolina; several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Monday September 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, burial will follow at Jackson Memorial Park, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Gary Whitlock, Terry Whitlock, Shannon Gibson, Larry Grizzle, Taylor Cromer and Chris Cox.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 10-16
