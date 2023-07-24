Billie Vaughn, 89, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
She was born Billie Sue Clark in the Apple Valley community on January 18, 1934, to Theodore and Mary Lee Clark. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Rev. Albert Vaughn; and her beloved sister, Evelyn Fouche.
Billie began a lifelong obsession with medicine when she started working at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 17. She longed to be a nurse, and this dream took her to Emory Hospital in Atlanta, where she worked and took courses whenever possible.
Her dedication to family brought her back to Athens, where she worked in the hospitals and doctor’s offices in different capacities. One of Billie’s prized possessions was her “Merck Manual of Medical Information”, given to her by her sister, Shirley. Billie could use it to diagnose most any ailment and soon earned the nickname, “Dr. Billie”.
On August 30, 1969, Billie married Albert Vaughn. She soon found herself a pastor’s wife and faithfully helped Albert in his service to Antioch Baptist Church in Stephens, and later at Providence Baptist Church in Pocataligo. Billie served as a Sunday School teacher and on many committees. One of her favorite means of service was the “Extension Committee”, a group that took reading material and recordings of church services to the elderly in the community.
Billie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Jerry Skelton, Ila; granddaughters, Heather (Mike) Nations, Athens, Merry (Ari) Skelton-Weiss, Statesboro, Abigail Skelton and Lydia Skelton, both of Ila, and Aubrie Fouche, Athens; a sister, Shirley Fouche, Athens; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. Interment will follow the service in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 529, Ila, Ga.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
