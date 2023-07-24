vaughn

Billie Vaughn, 89, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

She was born Billie Sue Clark in the Apple Valley community on January 18, 1934, to Theodore and Mary Lee Clark. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Rev. Albert Vaughn; and her beloved sister, Evelyn Fouche.

Week of July 30-August 5

