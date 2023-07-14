Billy “Bam” Hancock, 72, cherished husband, father and pop, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Born in Athens, he was a son of the late Dennis L. Hancock and Eunice Holmes Hancock. He was a longtime truck driver with Averitt Express and was known for his BBQ chicken. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and loved the Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Blair Colson Hancock; daughter, Rebekah Hancock; two grandsons, Ezra Hancock and Zeke Peneguy; two siblings, Betty Staines (Jay) and Gary Hancock (Lynn); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements
