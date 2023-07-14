ROYSTON - Branson “Noon” LeRoy Adams, 85, Royston, passed away at his home on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Branson was born on January 14, 1938, in Ila, to the late Omer Lee Adams and the late Willie Mae Evans Adams. He was an industrial worker having worked at Overhead Doors Corporation. Mr. Branson was an avid sportsman and Army veteran. He was also a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Herman Adams and Andrew Adams; sisters, Sally Fannie Ervin, Edna Merle Allen and Aurelia Drake; granddaughter, Jessica Hall; and great-granddaughter, Riverlyn Adams.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Savilla Gibby Adams; four children, Branson Brian Adams (Lisa), Carnesville, Robin Adams, Royston, Russell Adams (Tabitha), Royston, and Miranda Sosby (Timothy), Royston; brother and sisters, Bill Adams, Danielsville, Rebecca Gunnin, Danielsville, and Elenor Fitzpatrick, Danielsville; grandchildren, Rusty Adams (Jade), Noah Adams, Breanna Adams Segars (Lee), Abigail Pilon, Nicholas Sosby, Charley Sosby, Amber Adams (Haley), Ty Adams, Tyler Lowe and Dylan Lowe; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Glenn Lyles and Paul Jameson officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. At other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
