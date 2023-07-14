ROYSTON - Branson “Noon” LeRoy Adams, 85, Royston, passed away at his home on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Branson was born on January 14, 1938, in Ila, to the late Omer Lee Adams and the late Willie Mae Evans Adams. He was an industrial worker having worked at Overhead Doors Corporation. Mr. Branson was an avid sportsman and Army veteran. He was also a member of Riverside Baptist Church.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 16-22

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.