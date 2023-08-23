Brenda Gail Standridge Thomas, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
She was born on March 31, 1945, to Kelley Boyd Standridge and Janie Louvenia Phillips Standridge as their first born.
Brenda eloped June 24, 1961, and married Roy Junior Thomas, her best friend and love, at the home of the Rev. Garland White. They were married 57 1/2 years before his passing September 27, 2018.
Brenda loved people and never met a stranger. She picked cotton for most of her young life on the family farm in Alto.
At 12 years old, she went to work for Finley’s Grocery in Alto, to help support her family. Mrs. Finley made sure she had many pretty dresses to wear. Finley’s is where she met the love of her life, Roy.
She was very active in her life until a massive stroke put her in her wheelchair, “Jazzy”, December 19, 2003. At this time, she took on watching TV preachers and her main goal was for everyone be saved. John 3:16 being her favorite verse.
She started out as a homemaker and raised their four children. She loved to sew her “masterpieces” during this time for family and the public.
Her biggest passion was photography. She bought her first camera in 1959 at the age of 14, which she still has to this day. When the children were all in school, she went to work for The Times of Gainesville as a delivery driver. Her skills with the camera along with her time on the road led her to taking many pictures of the community, wrecks and interesting items. These pictures were published by the The Times and The Northeast Georgian papers.
She went back to school and took classes in photography which led to her buying her own darkroom equipment so that she could take her own pictures then develop them. She called her business “Images by Brenda”. The local law enforcement would use her to photograph crime scenes. All this led to her being promoted to reporter with The Times for many years.
She was then offered a position by WNEG-32 TV in Toccoa. She worked for WNEG for many years as a sales representative selling commercials for all of Georgia and South Carolina.
When computers first came out, she taught herself to operate and build computers. She was very independent.
When her family opened Chattahoochee Contracting, building cell phone towers in the 1990’s, she then became their office manager until her stroke in 2003. The stroke changed her life as she knew it forever. She has been wheelchair bound for 20 years now.
Brenda is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Larkin and Viola Faulkner Phillips; paternal grandparents, George Thurmond, and Carrie Evans Standridge; parents, Kelley Boyd and Janie Phillips Standridge; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred Standridge and Howard Ivester; and brother, Wayne Standridge.
Surviving are four children and spouses, Danny and Rhonda Thomas, Flintstone; Susan and Donald Wade, Alto; Scott and Amy Thomas, Mt. Airy; and Brian and Tawana Thomas, Cornelia; five grandchildren, Brandi and Michael Worsham, Alto, Brent and Noel Wade, Alto, Autumn Rogers, Alto, Nicolas Thomas, Mt. Airy, and Danae’ Smith, Cornelia; eight great grandchildren, Serenity Wade, Gage Wade, Abigail Wade, Jordan Herron, Alivia Worsham, Brinley Worsham, Asher Rogers and Jackson Jeeves; sister, Joyce Standridge Gibbs, Cornelia; brother, Wendell Standridge, S.C.; special friend, Elia Leticia Torres, Hidalgo, Texas; sisters-in-law and spouses, Pat and Charles Turpin, and Linda and Garnett Smith, all of Lula; great-aunts, Edna Higgins and Mary Alice Bedenbaugh, both of Lincolnton, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thank you to Serenity Wade for all the nights she spent with Nanny since Poppys passing. Serenity has entertained her, made her laugh, wiped her tears, and held her hand when she needed it from the time you were 12 years old until now at 17. Your love, passion and empathy for Nanny will never be forgotten. You have watched many old shows and even the late-night polka parties with Nanny to keep her happy.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Alto Congregational Holiness Church in Alto. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in Lula. The Rev. Donald Wade and Debra Gentry will be officiating. Pallbearers are Brent Wade, Gage Wade, Jordan Herron, Michael Worsham, Nicolas Thomas and Barry Lewallen.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Flowers may be sent to 143 Bennett Street, Alto, Ga., where the family is residing.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.