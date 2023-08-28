HULL - Brenda Jean Smith Little Whitley David, 76, Hull, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, in her residence under the care of Traditions Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
Brenda was born in Athens to the late Harold Huth and Dorothy Elizabeth “Betty” Melton Huth. She retired from Dairy Pak after 36 years of service and was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church. She enjoyed gospel music and going to The Gospel Barn in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her son, Gary Little; son-in-law, Joe Cooper; and her sister, Gail Wyatt.
She is survived by her husband, John Henry David, Hull; children, Teresa Cooper, Colbert, Timmy Little and his wife, Hope, Commerce, Jimmy Little and his wife, Christy, Danielsville, Mike Little and his wife, Lisa, Ila, Mark Little and his wife, Melanie, Commerce, Pete Whitley and his wife, Gail, Bogart; and Hattie Tatum and her husband, Kelvin, Nicholson; siblings, Pam Everett, Dennis Huth, David Huth, Pat Bolden and James Huth; 30 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with the Reverends Jimmy Edwards and Wayne Wills officiating. Burial will follow in Howington Cemetery in Nicholson. Pallbearers will be Daniel Cooper, Christopher Little, Malachi Little, Nathanial Little, Brandon Balser, James Tatum, Tyler Tatum, Jesse Little, Harley Little, Bryston Walker, Aiden Cape, Randy Whitley and Coty Akin.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 28, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.