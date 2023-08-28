david

HULL - Brenda Jean Smith Little Whitley David, 76, Hull, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, in her residence under the care of Traditions Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born in Athens to the late Harold Huth and Dorothy Elizabeth “Betty” Melton Huth. She retired from Dairy Pak after 36 years of service and was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church. She enjoyed gospel music and going to The Gospel Barn in Danielsville.

