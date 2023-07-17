GILLSVILLE - Carol Ann Bennett, 62, passed away peacefully at her home in Gillsville on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Born on January 2, 1961, Carol is the daughter of the late Charlie E. Bennett and Nora Rogers Bennett.
She is survived by her sister, Marcella (Lewis) Whitlock, Gillsville; her brother, Eddie Bennett, Gillsville/Decatur; her loving nieces, Cindy (Chad) Williamson and Tracy (Jeff) Rider; grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Kallie Williamson, Sage Rider, Sterling Rider and Kolton Williamson; and her great-grand-niece, Bella Rider.
Carol spent many happy Saturday night suppers with her aunt, Gussie Hulsey, and uncle, Fred Hulsey who also survive Carol.
A host of friends and cousins survive Carol, especially life-long friends Kathy Segars and Sharon Carter. Carol's workplace was made special by her buddy, Kathy Perdue. Carol was a member of Gillsville Baptist Church.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Gillsville Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Shannon Rhodes officiating. Special music will be rendered by Denise Smith and Jeanne Webb. Honored to be pallbearers are Chad Williamson, Kolton Williamson, Jeff Rider, Sterling Rider, Zach Segars and Nolan Carter. She will be laid to rest at the Gillsville Cemetery next to her parents.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the church vestibule.
Thanks to so many friends and family who supported Carol in her two-year battle with cancer. Special thanks, to Donna Minish, who was not only a caregiver but a dear friend. Carol never lacked for anything during her last days.
We are eternally thankful to everyone who provided food, cards, flowers, prayers, cut the grass and most especially companionship. Carol knew she was well-loved.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gillsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 416, Gillsville, Ga. 30543.
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of Carol Ann Bennett. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com.
Week of July 23-29
