TALMO - Charlene Middlebrooks Faulkner, 63, Talmo, entered rest Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Mrs. Faulkner was born in Winder, the daughter of the late Charles “Creek” Middlebrooks and Barbara Elrod Middlebrooks.
Mrs. Faulkner was the registrar at Jackson County High School, where she has worked for the past 29 years. The number of lives that Charlene touched was immeasurable. As a registrar, she is the person students and faculty would go to for answers and help with classes (and other problems) but she was much more than that to the thousands of kids she has helped. She wore many hats and enjoyed going to work every day because of the friendships (students and faculty alike) that were made.
She loved to travel and was known as the "Queen of Cruising", going to concerts, Cirque du Soleil, but most of all loved life, family and her many friends. Mrs. Faulkner was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Lamar Faulkner, Talmo; son, Andrew Charles Faulkner (Molly), Auburn; mother, Barbara Elrod Middlebrooks, Talmo; sister, Terri Middlebrooks, Jefferson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday August 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Pete Martin and Eric Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are, Shawn Lindsey, Rod Beatty, Joe Elrod, Logan Pinion, Hunter Beatty and Luke Lindsey.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12 until 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
