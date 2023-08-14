Charles Adam Bidinger, 61, cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, he was a son of the late Frederick Marvin Bidinger and Mary Elaine Dornan Bidinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Thelma Dornan and Frederick and Ella Bidinger.
Charles worked for Heyward Allen Toyota for more than 38 years and attended Cornerstone Church Athens.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Teal Bidinger, Colbert; two children, Miranda B. Worthington (Jacob), Golden, Colorado, and Charles J. Bidinger (Bailey), Gainesville; two granddaughters, Emma Worthington and Lainey Bidinger (affectionately called "Peanut"), due in November; four siblings, Laura Ayers (Bob), Albuquerque, New Mexico, Stephen Bidinger, Northville, Michigan, Thomas Bidinger, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Minda Vasquez (Pedro), Sammamish, Washington; and six nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.