WINDER - Christine Jones Sharpton, 95, Winder, went home to the Lord Friday, August 18, 2023.
Christine is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Alma Jones; her husband, Emory M. Sharpton Jr.; her son, Emory M. Sharpton III; her sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Marvin Farmer; her brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Celia Jones; and sister-in-law Pat Glen Farmer.
Christine grew up in Rockdale County where her parents farmed before moving to Atlanta. After graduating Rockdale High School she attended the Greenleaf Business School in Atlanta.
Upon graduation, she worked for Estes Surgical Supply, the McIver Evans Company, and the Trust Company of Georgia in the 1950’s, directed the Moorhead Kindergarten and Bonner Kindergarten in Decatur in the 1960’s, attended DeKalb Junior College and Georgia State University earning degrees in education including a Master’s of Education and a Reading Specialist degree.
Christine taught school for 21 years at Dunaire Elementary in DeKalb County.
She was a Sunday School teacher since age 16, and most recently attended First Christian Church in Winder. Christine was the founding leader of Brownie Troop 316 at Toney Elementary, Decatur, and remained a leader for several years. She started and directed the Girl Scout Summer Day Camp at Exchange Park, Decatur.
She loved gems and minerals, was a member of the Georgia Mineral Society, and a GIA Graduate Gemologist. She was a member of the East Georgia Genealogy Society and also enjoyed studying stamps and coins.
Christine and Emory enjoyed travel and saw most of the 50 states, parts of Canada and Mexico, Australia, and several countries in Europe.
She leaves children, Carol Wells (Gene) and Mary Alma Martini (Bob); daughter-in-law, Michelle Sharpton (Emory); grandchildren, Erica Wells, Haley Wells, Derek Wells (Elina), Jay Sharpton and Katie Sharpton; six nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. Additionally, loving and compassionate daily care has been provided by Debora Houser and Brenda Thomas for over seven years.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the First Christian Church, Winder, with burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Christian Church Winder.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Winder, 275 North 5th Ave., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Sharpton family.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
