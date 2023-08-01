WINDER - Cindy Dickson, 66, Winder, formerly from Marietta, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, July, 29 2023.
Cindy was born on May, 16 1957, to her parents Clifford Lamar Dickson Sr. and Peggy Dickson of Smyrna.
She is survived by her oldest daughter and partner Valerie Bohannon, Lisa Bohannon, and grandson Tyler Simpson; youngest daughter and son-in-law Madeline Godwin, Chan Godwin, and grandson Channing Godwin; younger brother Cliff Dickson and family.
She is being inurned at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton. No formal services will be held.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
