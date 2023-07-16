COMMERCE - Curtis Daniel Stowe, 91, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Stowe was born in Carnesville, to the late Howard Dewitt and Grace Lord Stowe. Mr. Stowe retired from Scientific Atlanta, was an aviation mechanic in the U.S. Air Force and he loved to garden.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stowe was also preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Stowe.
Mr. Stowe is survived by his wife, Flora Hucthison-Haldane Stowe, Commerce; daughter, Cindy Brookshire (Dennis), Commerce; grandchildren, Beth Hargita (Matt), Tori Anderson (Kyle), Andrew Brookshire and Nicholas Stowe; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Peedee Adams, Commerce.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Kalvin Naef, Carl Nelson and Sharon Wahlin officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
